Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Receives $79.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.38.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Northern Trust Corporation from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Sunday, December 4th.
Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) opened at 89.27 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72.
Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Northern Trust Corporation’s payout ratio is 36.45%.
In other Northern Trust Corporation news, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 98,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $7,129,204.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $242,320.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,412,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,744,000 after buying an additional 1,041,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,427,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,006,000 after buying an additional 688,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,702,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,388,000 after buying an additional 462,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,489,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,218,000 after buying an additional 68,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Trust Corporation
Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals around the world. The Company’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.
