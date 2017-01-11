Northern Trust Corp Sells 36,860 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,833,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $107,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 139.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 77.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) opened at 30.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.83. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,217,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $57,203,502.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,314,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

