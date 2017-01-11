Northern Trust Corp Purchases 237,981 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $101,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Creative Planning raised its stake in H&R Block by 59.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 62.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 166,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) opened at 23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. H&R Block had a net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of H&R Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

