Northern Trust Corp Has $1,149,353,000 Position in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,830,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 755,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,149,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Banced Corp bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 40.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) opened at 53.11 on Wednesday. Nike, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Cowen and Company set a $63.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Nike from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at $98,824,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

