Northern Trust Corp Has $102,894,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,733,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $102,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $555,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $7,797,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) opened at 60.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

