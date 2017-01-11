Northcoast Research Lowers Cynosure, Inc. (CYNO) to Sell

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cynosure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cynosure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Brean Capital set a $60.00 price target on Cynosure and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Aegis started coverage on Cynosure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cynosure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cynosure in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) traded down 2.35% on Friday, reaching $43.60. 208,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.70. Cynosure has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business earned $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. Cynosure had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. Cynosure’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cynosure will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cynosure news, VP Douglas J. Delaney sold 7,875 shares of Cynosure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at $262,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael R. Davin sold 16,284 shares of Cynosure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $732,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cynosure by 57.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cynosure during the second quarter valued at $141,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cynosure by 6.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cynosure by 223.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cynosure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cynosure

Cynosure Inc (Cynosure) develops and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve gynecologic health.

