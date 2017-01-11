North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11,087,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 83.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.595% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.295. 3,979,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.473 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Vetr cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.19 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

