Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation in a note issued to investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation’s FY2018 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-6-20-per-share/1147753.html.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 109.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.19. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,023 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $190,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $94,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/norfolk-souther-corporation-nsc-forecasted-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-6-20-per-share/1147753.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Norfolk Souther Corporation during the second quarter worth about $37,178,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 126,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Souther Corporation

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Souther Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.