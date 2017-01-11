Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 95.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,419,000 after buying an additional 1,529,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 22.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,709,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,462,000 after buying an additional 1,395,872 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,371,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,339,000 after buying an additional 1,256,750 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 15,925.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,018,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after buying an additional 1,012,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $78,133,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 1,039,733 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $119.74.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Vetr downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.03 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 22,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $2,100,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,638.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 16,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $1,524,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) is a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Company operates through six segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, Residential Mortgage Banking, BlackRock and Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio.

