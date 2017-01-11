Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6,986,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,433.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) traded down 2.30% on Wednesday, reaching $364.42. 822,389 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.35 and a one year high of $511.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $421.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $369.00 target price (down previously from $379.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.11.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.34, for a total value of $858,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,670,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total transaction of $1,176,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

