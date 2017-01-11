NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $35,016,000 Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $35,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,014,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,350,000 after buying an additional 452,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,265,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,772,000 after buying an additional 362,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,138,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,266,000 after buying an additional 368,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,016,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,583,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,153,000 after buying an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) opened at 35.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.44%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v-has-35016000-stake-in-weingarten-realty-investors-wri/1147701.html.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. It is engaged in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers. Its properties consist primarily of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.