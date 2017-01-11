Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 114,100 Shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources Company were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP raised its position in Matador Resources Company by 133.3% in the second quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Matador Resources Company during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources Company during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Matador Resources Company by 565.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. 433,246 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.34 billion. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business earned $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.07 million. Matador Resources Company had a negative net margin of 176.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. Matador Resources Company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. KLR Group raised shares of Matador Resources Company from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

In other Matador Resources Company news, Director David M. Laney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.45 per share, with a total value of $264,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 417,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Ohnimus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segment is oil and natural gas exploration and production.

