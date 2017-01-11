NIC Inc. (EGOV) Director Ross C. Hartley Sells 69,800 Shares of Stock

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Ross C. Hartley sold 69,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,689,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at 24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company earned $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 37.12%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NIC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 182,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIC by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NIC by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sidoti cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Other Software & Services category includes its subsidiaries that provide software development and services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies.

