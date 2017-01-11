NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Shares Sold by Lehman Financial Resources Inc.

Lehman Financial Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners, comprises 8.0% of Lehman Financial Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lehman Financial Resources Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, were worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 918.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,704,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after buying an additional 6,046,476 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 57.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,391,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 1,237,448 shares during the last quarter. Passport Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 60.7% in the second quarter. Passport Capital LLC now owns 964,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 364,089 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, during the second quarter worth $5,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, by 425.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 164,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) opened at 26.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.23. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $188 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.67 million. NextEra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners, currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

