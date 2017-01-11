NEXT plc (NXT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,000 at Berenberg Bank

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,650 ($56.55) to GBX 4,000 ($48.64) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 5,350 ($65.06) to GBX 5,125 ($62.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($69.93) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Haitong Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($71.75) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($72.36) price target on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,751.81 ($57.79).

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4152.00 on Thursday. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 7,110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,863.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,014.23. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.02 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/next-plc-nxt-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-4000-at-berenberg-bank/1147355.html.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Francis Salway bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,050 ($49.25) per share, for a total transaction of £50,625 ($61,565.12). Also, insider Steve Barber bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,101 ($49.87) per share, with a total value of £102,525 ($124,680.77).

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.