NEXT plc (NXT) Downgraded by Beaufort Securities to Hold

Beaufort Securities lowered shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Beaufort Securities currently has GBX 4,300 ($52.29) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXT. BNP Paribas raised their price target on NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($59.59) to GBX 5,600 ($68.10) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($72.36) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,485 ($54.54) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Haitong Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($71.75) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.37) price objective on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,751.81 ($57.79).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4117.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.97 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,863.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,014.23. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 7,110.00.

In other NEXT plc news, insider Steve Barber acquired 2,500 shares of NEXT plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,101 ($49.87) per share, for a total transaction of £102,525 ($124,680.77). Also, insider Francis Salway acquired 1,250 shares of NEXT plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($49.25) per share, with a total value of £50,625 ($61,565.12).

NEXT plc Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

