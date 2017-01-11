New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) traded up 1.84% on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,642 shares. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is a distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States. The Company operates in the wholesale distribution of building materials segment. The Company distributes other complementary building materials, such as waterproofing systems for residential and non-residential building exteriors.

