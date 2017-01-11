New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 43,889 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Summit Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Summit Materials by 154.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Summit Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Summit Materials by 37.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) traded down 0.50% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 202,259 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 24,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $566,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,028.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: the west segment, which includes operations in Texas, the Mountain states of Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming, and in British Columbia, Canada; east segment, which serves markets across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, and Cement segment, which consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and approximately eight distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

