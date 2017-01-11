New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) opened at 10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $827.84 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business earned $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

