New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) Given $10.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned New Senior Investment Group an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 1st.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) opened at 10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $827.84 million. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company earned $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post ($1.07) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -94.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company conducts its business through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. Under its Managed Properties segment, the Company operates approximately 100 properties under property management agreements with the Property Managers.

