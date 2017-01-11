New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 3,500 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $106,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $98,840.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,382 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $39,760.14.

On Monday, December 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $232,880.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 822 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $24,166.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $111,650.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Mark Sachleben sold 8,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $268,240.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Mark Sachleben sold 585 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $20,287.80.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,039 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $35,024.69.

On Monday, November 7th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $114,730.00.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 31.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company earned $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $40.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 50.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 133,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 41.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Inverness LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $348,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

