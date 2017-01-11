Netflix’s (NFLX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Thursday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $120.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 129.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.05 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Netflix had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $352,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

