NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTES. Vetr cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.16 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. raised shares of NetEase from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of NetEase to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.26.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) traded down 1.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,658 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. NetEase has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31304.40 billion, a PE ratio of 761.55 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NetEase by 2.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

