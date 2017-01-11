Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 5,055 Shares of Time Inc. (TIME)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Time were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Time by 64.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Time during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Time during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Airain ltd increased its position in Time by 69.4% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Time by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) traded up 1.467% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.025. 396,520 shares of the stock traded hands. Time Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.88 billion.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Time had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business earned $750 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Time Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Time from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Time from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Time Inc is a media company. The Company’s brands include People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Time, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Travel + Leisure, Cooking Light, Fortune and Food & Wine, as well as over 50 diverse titles in the United Kingdom, such as Decanter, Horse & Hound, and Wallpaper*.

