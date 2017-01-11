National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners raised their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of National Commerce Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. FIG Partners also issued estimates for National Commerce Corporation’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/national-commerce-corporation-ncom-forecasted-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-0-46-per-share/1148451.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NCOM. FBR & Co increased their price target on National Commerce Corporation from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered National Commerce Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Commerce Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) traded up 1.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares. National Commerce Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Commerce Corporation by 57.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in National Commerce Corporation during the second quarter worth about $258,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in National Commerce Corporation by 37.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in National Commerce Corporation by 47.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 70,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in National Commerce Corporation by 40.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 219,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Commerce Corporation Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.

