Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $14,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 350,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 270.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded up 0.77% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 484,379 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Robert Greifeld sold 45,403 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,889,900.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,587,315.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq), formerly The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services across approximately six continents. The Company manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Listing Services, Information Services and Technology Solutions.

