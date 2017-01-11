NantHealth Inc (NH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NantHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NantHealth (NYSE:NH) opened at 10.16 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $307,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

