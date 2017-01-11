Mylan N.V. (MYL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Mylan N.V. from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mylan N.V. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) opened at 38.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Mylan N.V. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Mylan N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. during the second quarter valued at $34,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V. Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

