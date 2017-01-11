Mueller Water Products to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (MWA)

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Monday. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) traded down 1.06% on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 1,120,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business earned $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 81.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 262,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 117,780 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 102.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. The Company’s product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, metering products and systems, leak detection and pipe condition assessment, which are used by municipalities, and residential and non-residential construction industries.

