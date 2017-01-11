MRV Communications, Inc. (MRVC) Given $12.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MRV Communications an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRV Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MRV Communications stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MRV Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.25% of MRV Communications worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

MRV Communications (NASDAQ:MRVC) opened at 7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. MRV Communications has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company’s market cap is $53.78 million.

MRV Communications Company Profile

MRV Communications, Inc (MRV) is a supplier of communications solutions to telecommunications service providers, enterprises and governments throughout the world. The Company’s products enable customers to provide high-bandwidth data, and video services and mobile communications services. The Company operates through Network Equipment segment.

