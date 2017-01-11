Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in National Retail Properties (NNN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,553,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $129,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) opened at 44.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.40. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co set a $56.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are held for investment. The Company owns over 2,050 Properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 24,964,000 square feet, located in approximately 50 states.

