Morgan Stanley Has $136,852,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,619,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $136,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,908,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 347,854 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $43,434,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 85.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 639,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after buying an additional 327,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at 21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Global Management, LLC has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $660.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 160.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, LLC will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vetr cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.34.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 50,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company operates through three segments: Private equity, Credit and Real estate.

