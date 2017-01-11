Morgan Stanley Acquires 599,695 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paychex were worth $127,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Paychex by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,110,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,563,000 after buying an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Paychex by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,121,000 after buying an additional 936,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 44.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,340,000 after buying an additional 813,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,618,000 after buying an additional 751,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 60.81 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Paychex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. RBC Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Paychex from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

