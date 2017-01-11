Moody National Bank Trust Division Holds Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division held its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Facebook makes up 0.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 512.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,319,800 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Facebook news, VP David B. Fischer sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,386,569.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $13,045,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,979,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,641,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

