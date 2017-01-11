Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.54 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr raised shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.51 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.33 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. 737,250 shares of the stock traded hands. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/monster-beverage-corporation-mnst-rating-reiterated-by-susquehanna/1148180.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation by 121.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.