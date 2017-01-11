Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.54 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr raised shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.51 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.33 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.
Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.97. 737,250 shares of the stock traded hands. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.83.
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation by 121.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monster Beverage Corporation Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.
