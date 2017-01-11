Monsanto Company (MON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last one month, Monsanto’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Agricultural/Products industry. The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings. Monsanto expects to close Bayer’s buyout deal by the fall of fiscal 2017. This would likely boost Monsanto’s competency within the industry. Moreover, rising global population, greater market penetration of products and new innovations are anticipated to reinforce near-term results. However, weak agricultural product prices continue to weigh over the company’s top and bottom lines. In addition, a stronger U.S. dollar and extensive industry rivalry might adversely affect the company’s results, moving ahead.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MON. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.81 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Monsanto Company from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

Shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded down 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $107.99. 426,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. Monsanto Company has a 12-month low of $83.73 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monsanto Company will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 80,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $8,227,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Preete sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $277,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MON. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 62.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

