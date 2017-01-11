Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Stake Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 685.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 98,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up 2.04% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 7,956,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.61 per share, with a total value of $104,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $167,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,994.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

