Model N, Inc. (MODN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Model N, Inc. provides revenue management solutions for the life science and technology industries. It develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. In addition, it offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. Model N, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Model N from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) opened at 8.95 on Wednesday. Model N has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company’s market capitalization is $249.66 million.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company earned $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Larsen sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $72,701.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,287.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,900,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,511,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 729,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 648,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc is a provider of revenue management cloud solutions for life science and technology companies. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to manage revenue compliance risk. The Company’s solutions include Revenue Enterprise Cloud, Revenue Intelligence Cloud and Revvy. The Company provides solutions that span the organizational and operational boundaries of functions, such as sales, marketing and finance, and serve as a system of record for revenue management processes, including pricing, contracts, rebates, incentives and regulatory compliance.

