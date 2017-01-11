Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2,726,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $427,750,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,318,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,277,907,000 after buying an additional 3,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,460,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,774,000 after buying an additional 2,640,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,383,000 after buying an additional 1,942,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 26,032,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,059,696,000 after buying an additional 1,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 1.65% on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,994,969 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $103.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 100.57%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,396,869.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,814,224.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

