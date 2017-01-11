MKM Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA)

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAA. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “marketperform” rating on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAtlantic Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) traded up 1.29% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 314,822 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.48. CalAtlantic Group has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CalAtlantic Group will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 132,135 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,300,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 983,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after buying an additional 349,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in CalAtlantic Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

CalAtlantic Group Company Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc, formerly Standard Pacific Corp., is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

