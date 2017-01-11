Mizuho Increases Welltower Inc. (HCN) Price Target to $62.00

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

HCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) opened at 66.32 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.69 per share, with a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 635,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,511,000 after buying an additional 65,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 483,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,119,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 324,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,692,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 221,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

