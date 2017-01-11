Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. National Pension Service raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 583,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,673,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 377.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 423,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,771,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 30,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 390,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,426,000 after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,323,000 after buying an additional 313,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) opened at 161.58 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $107.51 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business earned $46.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.30 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.32 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $47,121.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,598.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $2,397,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,016,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

