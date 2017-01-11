Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3,239,000 Stake in LinkedIn Corp (LNKD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LinkedIn Corp were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNKD. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in LinkedIn Corp by 16.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LinkedIn Corp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in LinkedIn Corp during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in LinkedIn Corp during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LinkedIn Corp by 3,467.7% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) remained flat at $195.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. LinkedIn Corp has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $212.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day moving average of $192.32.

LinkedIn Corp (NYSE:LNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. LinkedIn Corp had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The business earned $960 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LinkedIn Corp will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNKD shares. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LinkedIn Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of LinkedIn Corp in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

In related news, VP Susan J.S. Taylor sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $82,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $203,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

LinkedIn Corp Company Profile

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

