Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 180 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,998,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after buying an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 134,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 553,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 66.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 278,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) traded up 0.789% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.725. 16,679,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $21.57 billion. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is -53.69%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price target on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays PLC cut Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their price target on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

In other Williams Companies, Inc. (The) news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.23 per share, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rory Lee Miller sold 40,000 shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

