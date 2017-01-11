MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, January 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.71.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded down 0.13% on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,508 shares. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. MFA Financial had a net margin of 65.46% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Gerstein Fisher boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company and conducts its real estate finance businesses through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segment is investing in residential mortgage assets. It invests in residential mortgage assets, including Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), Non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and CRT securities.

