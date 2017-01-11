Methanex (MX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Methanex (TSE: MX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2017 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2017 – Methanex was given a new C$47.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2017 – Methanex was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2016 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2016 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2016 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2016 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.75.

11/30/2016 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$42.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) traded up 2.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 225,514 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.64 billion. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

In related news, insider Wendy Bach purchased 4,619 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$222,081.52.

Methanex Corporation is a producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

