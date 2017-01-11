Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) Now Covered by Analysts at FBR & Co

FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,224 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $982.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.01. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $106.90.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post $6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

In other news, Chairman J Tyler Haahr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradley C. Hanson sold 12,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,279,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,910.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, MetaBank. MetaBank is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis.

