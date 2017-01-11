Meritage Corporation (MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano Sells 1,009 Shares

Meritage Corporation (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $35,869.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Meritage Corporation (NYSE:MTH) traded up 2.13% on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 214,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. Meritage Corporation has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $41.22.

Meritage Corporation (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Meritage Corporation had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business earned $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Corporation will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Meritage Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Meritage Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Corporation in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Meritage Corporation Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family detached homes. It operates in two segments: homebuilding and financial services. It offers a range of homes that are designed to offer to a range of homebuyers. It has homebuilding operations in over three regions: West, which includes Arizona, California Central and East; Central region, which includes Texas, and the East region includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

