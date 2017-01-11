Meggitt (MEGGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) opened at 5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.81.

