Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes Position in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 43.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,471,952 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $365,270,000 after buying an additional 6,845,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,178,667 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $278,981,000 after buying an additional 1,843,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,118,556 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $261,800,000 after buying an additional 1,913,337 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,348,824 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $199,343,000 after buying an additional 433,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) traded up 2.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 5,542,853 shares of the company were exchanged. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price target on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.16 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Company Profile

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer producer producing various primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. It owns and operates approximately five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

